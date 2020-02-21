Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Planned Parenthood

States Step Up Funding for Planned Parenthood Clinics

Democratic governors in Connecticut and Pennsylvania have proposed carving out money in state budgets

By Susan Haigh

By Susan Haigh

Planned-Parenthood-Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

Several states have begun picking up the tab for family planning services at clinics run by Planned Parenthood.

The organization last year quit a $260 million federal funding program over a Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions.

States including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Hawaii already are providing new funding. Democratic governors in Connecticut and Pennsylvania have proposed carving out money in state budgets to counter the effects of the national provider's fallout with the Republican administration.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 22 mins ago

Nashua School Threat ‘Does Not Appear Credible’

Maine 53 mins ago

Maine Considers Adding Nonbinary Option to Birth Certificate

Some opponents claim it's a government endorsement of abortion and an inappropriate use of taxpayer money.

This article tagged under:

Planned Parenthood
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us