Steve Ross, Founder of New England Holocaust Memorial, Dies

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says that Steve Ross, a Holocaust survivor who founded the New England Holocaust Memorial and spent decades searching for the soldier who helped him at a concentration camp in 1945, has died.

The Boston Globe reported that Ross had lived in Newton for many years and previously lived in Dorchester and Jamaica Plain after coming to America following World War II as a refugee orphan.

Roger Lyons, director and producer of a film about Ross, says he had been in hospice care for the past couple of months. Documents list him as having been 88 years old, but he was believed to be 93 at the time of his death Monday.