Steward's financial woes are impacting patient care, workers say

The clock is ticking for Steward Health Care now that Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is giving the financially troubled company an ultimatum. She wants the CEO to produce financial records by Friday or get out of the hospital business in the state.

Steward Health Care owns nine hospitals in Massachusetts. Congressman Stephen Lynch toured two of them on Wednesday and echoed the governor’s call for financial transparency.

“We’re trying to get information from Steward Health Care to try and figure out a response here,” Lynch said.

He toured Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he said they are dealing with a lack of staffing. He also toured Norwood Hospital, where construction is at a standstill since the contractors have not been paid.

“They’ve basically been told to stand down. They’ve pressed the pause button on this project,” Lynch said.

First responders said the financial problems are already taking a toll on the patients they serve.

“We need supplies. They’ve stopped paying the vendors. They pick and choose who they pay and what equipment they’re paying for,” Kathy Reardon, a nurse who works at a Steward Health Care hospital said.

In Norwood, firefighters said the fact that construction on the new hospital is not complete impacts them daily.

“Since this hospital closed, our transport times have doubled and tripled,” firefighter Dennis Mawn said.

The state has sent monitors into every Steward Health Care facility to make sure they are staffed and employees have the supplies they need.

Dr. Joseph Weinstein, the chief physician executive for Steward Health Care, said he believes the care is adequate.

“Right now I am convinced the care we’re providing in all our facilities is good and up to snuff,” Dr. Weinstein said.

When asked why the company is not responding to the state’s request for financial records, Weinstein said he could not answer.

“I am not a financial expert, but I am certainly making sure the request from the congressman and the letter from the delegation has been forwarded to Dallas for their review and hopefully their response,” he said.

As of Wednesday night, Steward had not issued a response to the governor’s ultimatum. Company officials have until the close of business on Friday.