Stonehill College student seriously hurt in bike crash while abroad in Europe

A Stonehill College student from Londonderry, New Hampshire, was badly hurt during a bicycle crash while studying abroad in Europe, her father told NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

Lauren Rauseo has been studying in Paris for a semester, and was in Spain when she was seriously hurt during a bike crash, her father, Dave Rauseo told the news outlet.

"From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of my daughter thank you for all the prayers, and I know people are raising money for us and that's amazing, but to me, the prayers saved my daughter's life," he told WJAR.

Rauseo also wanted to thank the first responders who came to his daughter's aid.

The goal is to have Lauren transferred from the Spanish hospital she is in to a trauma unit in Boston.