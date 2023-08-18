flooding

Storm brings new flooding to Lawrence Friday

Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley was already reeling from flooding last week

By Asher Klein and Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Streets were flooded in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Friday as a storm dumped more rain on the already waterlogged region.

A flash flood warning was in place for all of Essex County Friday until 12:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Residents shared images of entire streets covered in water during the storm, which dumped heavy rain across a large swath of New England and produced at least one radar-confirmed tornado in Rhode Island.

Lawrence police urged residents not to drive through flooded streets.

Grafton Street was one of the roads that flooded Friday — it had also been engulfed in flood waters during a major storm that hit last Tuesday.

Neighbors in Newton and Needham were working to clean up after flooding rains moved through Tuesday.

"We're over here literally changing out the airbag suspension because I'm not covered with insurance," Jhumnioor Fulcar recalled Thursday night. "I had to swim to my car and pull it out."

Courtesy
Flooding on Lawrence's Grafton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Several towns in the Merrimack Valley had declared a state of emergency to apply for relief funding from the previous round of flooding.

In Haverhill, flooding caused a 20-foot-wide sinkhole to open up near a home.

Damage remains in several Massachusetts communities after last week's flooding with more rain ahead.

This article tagged under:

floodingMassachusettsrainlawrenceMerrimack Valley
