Concord

String of suspicious fires at Concord public buildings under investigation

One of the fires was at a shed at Minute Man National Historical Park, another was at a Post Office building, Concord police and fire officials said

By Evan Ringle

Four fires at three public buildings in Concord, Massachusetts, including at one in Minute Man National Historical Park, on Sunday were being investigated as suspicious, officials said.

No one was hurt in the four fires, which were reported within one hour, according to Concord police and firefighters, who were investigating the blazes Sunday along with state and federal officials. Officials had identified a person of interest but didn't give their identity.

The first fire was reported at the town's Beede Swim Center about noon, and crews found fires in the front and the back, officials said.

Half an hour later, a new fire was reported at the U.S. Post Office on Walden Street. Then, about 1 p.m., another fire was reported on National Park property — officials gave the address of the Farwell Jones House at Minute Man National Historical Park, which commemorates the Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775, which began the Revolutionary War.

The National Park Service; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were investigating along with the Concord police and fire departments, they said.

