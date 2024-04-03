Student government: Meet the new Mass. Youth Advisory Council

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, looking to bring a fresh new perspective on issues impacting the commonwealth, created the Youth Advisory Council to advise her administration.

The group of 60 teenagers and young adults was sworn in last week, with Julio Mejia of Lawrence among them.

“I’m very proud. Thanks to my family, to my community for their support. How can we make Massachusetts more competitive, more accessible and affordable?” Mejia said.

They will bring fresh new perspectives on important topics including housing, youth violence, climate change and mental health.

Mejia says he has firsthand experience with plenty of important issues.

“My parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic, grew up in public housing. My mom didn’t go to college but went to college recently and graduated. My father was an asbestos worker. Unfortunately now he is incarcerated.” Mejia said.

More than 320 students applied to be part of this council, according to the governor’s administration. The 60 selected members are made up of diverse young people between 16 and 21 years of age.

“Having that equity lens is important to have a diverse perspective. Our council members come from all over and speak over 14 languages,” said Yarlennys Villaman, the governor's senior director of community affairs.

All have impressive resumes. Mejia, 18, is a student at Bentley University and the youngest member elected to the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee.

Seventeen-year-old Malden High School student Alejandra Fernandez just got accepted into Harvard University.

“Right now in my school, I am in AP research. I am developing a power plant for my city in Venezuela. I hope to apply this research and this background in STEM and engineering in order to solve issues here in Massachusetts,” Fernandez said.

The governor’s office says they are still taking applications for the Youth Advisory Council from Duke and Nantucket counties. The council will meet 4 times a year.