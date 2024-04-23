Israel-Hamas War

Student protests divide college campuses as violence in Gaza persists

The pressure on college administrations across the country to divest from Israel continues. But some say pro-Palestinian protests are leading to calls for violence and reflect growing antisemitism, which has spiked since the Hamas attack on Israel in October

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of students at MIT, Tufts, and Emerson College have set up camp in solidarity with Columbia University students who were forcibly removed from their encampments last week.

“We have four demands,” said Emerson College Sophomore Amrita Bala. “It's to disclose their divestments, cut ties and divest from Israel, drop all attacks on student organizers, and speak out for an immediate and permanent cease-fire and an end to the occupation of Palestine.”

At Harvard, the student-led Palestine Solidarity Committee was suspended Monday and the Harvard Yard remained closed Tuesday.

Harvard University has not responded to NBC10 Boston’s request for an explanation for these decisions.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Columbia alum Robert Kraft said he has stopped giving money to Columbia University until it ensures the safety of Jewish students.

In 2019, Kraft created the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in a response to what Kraft saw as a rise in Jewish hate in the U.S.

“You can protest, you can disagree, but what you can't do is threaten somebody,” said FCAS President Tara Levine.

Levine noted that Jewish hate on college campuses has spiked since the start of the Hamas-Israel war in October.

“Those protests have moved from disagreeing on a topic to being threatening and antisemitic. And the result of that is that Jewish students feel unsafe on the campuses that they're studying. And for us, that's unacceptable,” she said.

Administrators at Tufts, Emerson College and MIT said they continue to monitor the student encampments and have not decided to remove them.

More coverage

Israel-Hamas War 7 hours ago

Protests roiling US colleges escalate with arrests, new encampments and closures

Israel-Hamas War Apr 22

Pro-Palestinian protests sweep US college campuses following mass arrests at Columbia

Boston Apr 22

Boston schools join Gaza war campus protest; Kraft speaks out against Columbia

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas Warcollege
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us