Students in Milford Who Traveled to Italy Cleared to Return to School

Nearly two dozen students in Milford, Massachusetts who recently took a trip to Italy were cleared to return to school, the district said Tuesday, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in the European country.

Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said the 23 students, who returned from Italy Friday, were clear to return to class along with faculty who were on the trip, after they were told to stay home Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

McIntyre said the district consulted with the Board of Health and other health officials while the students and faculty were at home. He added that the students did not travel in areas where there were reported cases of the coronavirus.

"Students and faculty were quickly cleared and have returned to school today," McIntyre said in a statement.

"We wanted to ensure that there were no state or federal protocols for individuals traveling from Italy that we needed to follow. Our goal is always to ensure the health and safety of every individual in the Milford Public Schools," he said.

As of Tuesday morning 283 cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Italy, including 7 deaths.

Early this month, a University of Massachusetts, Boston student — a man in his 20’s — was diagnosed with the virus after visiting Wuhan, China. It is the only confirmed case of the virus in Massachusetts.



