Sudbury police investigate 20 vehicle burglaries in 1 night

Residents of a neighborhood in Sudbury, Massachusetts, woke up Sunday to find someone had broken into their cars

By Michael Rosenfield

More than 20 vehicles were burglarized in one night this weekend in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Surveillance video captured someone roaming a Sudbury neighborhood early Sunday morning, going from car to car.

"When we woke up that morning the police were walking up and down the road," said Joseph Bisson.

Sudbury police say more than 20 cars were broken into in the Pine Lake neighborhood.

"Noticed stuff was moved around," said Bisson, whose pickup truck was rummaged through. "I just wish we could have caught him in the act, put a stop to it."

Katie Henley's Honda was opened up as well.

"I noticed my car was open," she said.

She checked her surveillance video once she was told about all the break-ins.

"It was really freaky," she said.

The targeted cars appear to have been unlocked.

Police are asking everyone in the neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras for more leads in the investigation.

