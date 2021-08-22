Sunday's Red Sox Game Postponed Due to Henri

Sunday's scheduled Boston Red Sox-Texas Rangers game at Fenway Park has been postponed due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Henri.
The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 23, at 1:10 p.m. Tickets for Sunday's game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest. Fenway Park gates will open 90 minutes before the first pitch at 11:40 a.m.
Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph in some areas as it was slated to pummel a long stretch of northeastern coastline, including parts of New England.
Boston Mayor Kim Janey urged residents during a Sunday press conference to stay at home if at all possible during the height of the storm.
The Red Sox are 5-5 in their last 10 games, and have fallen into third place in the AL East behind the Rays and Yankees. They lost 10-1 on Saturday night as former Boston utilityman Brock Holt hit two RBI singles.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rangers, who entered with the majors’ fewest wins since the All-Star break at 7-25.
“That was embarrassing today,” Boston manager Alex Cora said afterward. “It’s not acceptable. For a team that’s fighting for the playoffs to show up like that, and play like that, it doesn’t matter if you win or lose the game, it’s how you win or lose the game. That’s not acceptable.”