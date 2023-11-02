Suspect in last weekend's Worcester State shooting arrested in New York

A teenager wanted in connection to last weekend's fatal shooting at Worcester State University was arrested in New York on Thursday morning.

Kevin Rodriguez, 18, was being sought by police on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting that happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on campus.

The shooting left 19-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge, dead and landed a 21-year-old man in the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The 21-year-old's name has not been released.

Rodriguez was captured in New York on Thursday morning on a warrant, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said in a statement. They said the investigation into the shootings at Worcester State University is ongoing, but did not say when Rodriguez is expected to appear in court in Massachusetts.

All campus events, including homecoming and family weekend, have been canceled.

Authorities had announced Monday that they had arrested 18-year-old Richard Nieves, of Southbridge, near the shooting scene for trespassing and carrying a firearm without a license. He was found about 10 minutes away from campus, with a gun next to him, according to court documents.

Massachusetts State Police said none of the people involved in the shooting on campus are students at the university. However, the shooting led to an hours-long shelter-in-place on campus and the cancellation of homecoming activities this weekend.