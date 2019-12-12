‘Suspicious Death’ Under Investigation in Burlington, Mass.

Authorities are investigating what they called the suspicious death of an 18-year-old woman after her body was found in a Burlington, Massachusetts home along with the body of a 20-year-old man.

Burlington police discovered the bodies in the basement after responding to a 911 call from a home located at McCafferty Way at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement, Thursday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the man's death was not suspicious, Ryan's office said.

The man and woman knew each other, according to the statement.

No further details were immediately available. An investigation remained ongoing.