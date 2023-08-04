Suspicious package prompts large police presence in Nashua

A suspicious package has led to a large police presence in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

The Nashua Police Department said at around 8:45 a.m. that its officers were investigating the package in the area of 3 Pine Street Extension.

There is a large police presence in the area of 3 Pine St Ext. We are investigating a suspicious package and are asking everyone to stay away from the area until we complete our investigation and ensure the area is safe. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) August 4, 2023

People were asked to stay away while police ensured the safety of the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.