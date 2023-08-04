Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Nashua

Suspicious package prompts large police presence in Nashua

By Matt Fortin

A suspicious package has led to a large police presence in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

The Nashua Police Department said at around 8:45 a.m. that its officers were investigating the package in the area of 3 Pine Street Extension.

People were asked to stay away while police ensured the safety of the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details were not immediately available.

More Nashua news

Tyngsborough Jul 28

Former NH lawmaker charged in daycare sex image case to appear in federal court

New Hampshire Jun 27

Nashua police investigation prompts brief shelter-in-place

This article tagged under:

Nashua
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us