Taco Bell is Bringing Its Cantina Concept to Brookline

It looks like a chain of Mexican fast-food joints may be bringing its full-service concept to the local area.

The Brookline TAB and Wicked Local is reporting (via The Daily free Press) that Taco Bell is seeking to open a new outlet on Commonwealth Avenue, and that it would be a location of their cantina concept that would include sit-down dining and alcohol, while the items associated with its fast-food locations would be offered here.

The new dining and drinking spot, which would be located in front of BU West, will be the first Taco Bell of any kind in Brookline, with a few of its fast-food locations located in other parts of the Boston area, including in downtown Boston, West Roxbury, and East Cambridge.

The cantina concept of Taco Bell focuses on urban locations with the restaurants being set up as standalone full-service dining spots rather than counter-service places with drive-thrus. An earlier article from Nation's Restaurant News indicates that the concept actually includes "cantina" restaurants that serve beer and "urban" restaurants that do not offer alcohol.

The address for the proposed location of the Taco Bell cantina is 872 Commonwealth Avenue, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.tacobell.com/

by Marc Hurwitz