Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Wake Up Early for a Chance to Buy ‘The Eras Tour' Merchandise

The merchandise trailer was scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Stadium

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of Taylor Swift superfans woke up very early Thursday morning for a chance to buy merchandise for "The Eras Tour," which is set to hit Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Swift is scheduled to play three shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Foxboro. All of the shows are sold out, and even getting to the stadium is expected to be a challenge. Special MBTA Commuter Rail tickets to the concerts sold out within minutes.

PHOTOS: Fans Wake Up as Early as 2:30 A.M. to Buy Taylor Swift Merch

Fans lined up hours before the scheduled 10 a.m. opening of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck on Thursday. Some showed up as early as 2:30 a.m.

The merchandise trailer will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday in Lot 3B on the east side of Gillette Stadium, and items will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Lines will be capped to keep it to the 7 p.m. end time.

Hooded sweatshirts, crewneck sweaters and pullovers range in price from $65 to $75, while T-shirts and tank tops are a bit more affordable at $40-$55. Bracelets, tour posters, tote bags and water bottles are also available for anywhere from $25 on up.

Fans with tickets to this weekend's concerts will also be able to visit the merchandise trailer ahead of the shows, starting at 2:30 p.m. each day. Stadium officials said the trailer will be located on the west side of the stadium across from Lot 10, adjacent to the CVS Health Gate.

Stadium and law enforcement officials are expected to discuss safety tips and best practices for fans attending this weekend's shows and any other shows this summer at a press conference at 11 a.m.

