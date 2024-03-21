Teen charged with murder in fatal shooting of high school student in Fall River

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges in last week's deadly shooting of a high school student in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police responded to Rock Street around 11:40 a.m. last Thursday, finding 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good of Fall River suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to a local trauma center, where he later died.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Amannie Chiclana of Fall River had been arrested in Stoughton.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court on charges of murder and carrying an illegal firearm, prosecutors said.

Chiclana is the fourth Fall River teenager to be arrested in Mills-Good's death.

Authorities previously arrested 19-year-old Jadyn Ortiz, 19-year-old Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel and 18-year-old Giovanni Nunes on charges of accessory to murder after the fact.

All three of those suspects have been arraigned and ordered held on $250,000 cash bail.

It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had attorneys.

Mills-Good was a student at the Resiliency Preparatory Academy.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life," Fall River Public School district said in its statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends and loved ones. We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time."