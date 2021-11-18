Temperatures Could Reach 70 in Boston Thursday

We have a gorgeous day, with gorgeous temperatures Thursday with highs in the 50s north, 60s to around 70 degrees in southern New England.

We will be close to record highs in Boston (73, 1953) and Worcester (68, 1963). It's the type of day you want to spend outdoors as much as possible!

A gusty southwest breeze will help to transport more warmth Thursday afternoon and even a little humidity along with it. Northern New England also gets to enjoy the warmth, with only scattered rain chances, since the warm front has lifted farther north into Canada through northern Maine.

This is a brief warm up, because a cold front is already approaching northwestern New England by evening. Scattered rain and some downpours spread from northwest to southeast Thursday night into the overnight hours. Which means those of you who were hoping to see the lunar eclipse overnight (2 to 5 a.m.) will most likely miss it thanks to the clouds.

Far western New England may have a chance, as the clouds and rain should head out there around dawn. The rain heads offshore by sunrise Friday and our temps take a tumble. Highs Friday only reach the 30s to 40s and it stays blustery with a west northwest wind. Upslope snow will be around all day.

Colder temps settle in for the weekend and beyond. Highs reach the 40s on Saturday, with a slight warm up to the 50s Sunday. Clouds increase late Sunday as we watch for another low pressure system to head our way from the Great Lakes. This system tracks far enough north that a lot of the Midwest, southern U.S. and the eastern U.S. will see rain. The Great Lakes will see snow showers. This will lead to flight delays across airports such as Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, or Green Bay.

Rain moves through the eastern seaboard, from New York to Boston, Monday into Tuesday, so low visibility with the rain will lead to possible delays there. Snow is confined to the mountains of northern New England Tuesday as colder air returns. Stay tuned to the details as we get closer to those days.