VIDEO: SUV Chases Women on Lawns After Break-in, Tewksbury Police Say

A man accused of breaking into a home in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was allegedly caught on camera trying to run down two people with an SUV in the yards of nearby homes.

Tewksbury police shared the video of Monday's off-road rampage, in which a woman was hit in the leg and a dog also narrowly avoided being struck.

Tommy Moges, 22, was later arrested at his home in Everett, about 20 miles away, according to police. He faces a slew of charges, including breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and leaving the scene of an accident.

It wasn't immediately clear if Moges, who was due Tuesday in Lowell District Court, had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We are thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident," Tewksbury Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement. "I am grateful for our officers who responded quickly, conducted a thorough investigation, and promptly made an arrest."

Police were first called to a home on River Road about 7:25 p.m. Monday — its owner told officers that a man had broken in and fled after he was confronted, officials said.

Then someone called to say that a black SUV driving erratically on Mt. Joy Drive nearby hit a woman, according to police.

Investigators found that Moges had gotten into a Honda CRV and tried to hit a woman on Mt. Joy Drive — it wasn't immediately clear why — driving through a yard in an attempt to hit her and a successful attempt to hit another woman, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Video shows the SUV circle a bush after one woman, then drive off, only to turn back around and drive over the lawn toward another woman. A dog is seen running through the yard near the SUV as well.

The SUV drove off, hitting a rock wall along the way, according to police.

The woman who was hit didn't need to be taken to the hospital, according to police.

Investigators found that Moges was driving the SUV and asked Everett police to take him into custody. He was transferred to Tewksbury police Tuesday morning, police said.