After road rage incident in Tewksbury, police searching for masked suspect

Police are searching for a person who may have shown a gun during a road rage incident Tuesday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

There were few details about the incident immediately available, including whether anyone was hurt. The person, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was wearing a mask and a dark-colored sweatshirt, Tewksbury police said.

They fled into the woods from Tomahawk Drive, and anyone who sees someone suspicious was urged to be cautious.

"If you see this suspect please do not approach. Call 911 and let dispatch know your location for police to respond. Police are currently in this area searching," the department said in a social media post.

Police were seen at a gas station on Main Street and on Grasshopper Lane. It wasn't immediately clear if they had located the suspect.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.