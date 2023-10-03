MBTA

The MBTA wants you to help decide on the new Green Line train design

An online poll lets you pick your favorite of three proposed paint schemes

By Matt Fortin

Proposed paint schemes for new MBTA Green Line cars
MBTA

The MBTA wants to hear from you as it designs the next iteration of its Green Line train cars.

The transportation agency has an open survey, where the public can cast their vote for their favorite of three proposed paint schemes for the future Green Line Type 10 car.

The poll is open through Oct. 9.

The first option features a mostly silver train body, with green accent doors and stripes. The second proposal shows a silver train with the bottom third or so of the body painted green. The third option has the most green on it, with green doors, stripes and the whole middle section of the train cars a dark green hue.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been over 2,000 votes cast. Option three was by far the most popular at that point, with 55% of the vote. Option 2 captured 38% of the vote, with 7% in favor of the first paint scheme proposal.

Last September, the MBTA announced that it awarded a contract worth over $810 million to a train manufacturing company out of Upstate New York for 102 new Type 10 "Supercar" light rail trolleys, as well as tools, testing, training, equipment services and other components to the massive project.

The new train cars will be 40 feet longer than current Green Line cars, according to the MBTA. The T says the supercars will feature a host of improvements, including wider door openings, low-floor boarding, closed operator's cabs with better visibility, along with state-of-the-art technology and enhanced communication systems.

The first pilot trains are expected in spring of 2026.

