The Sea Hag opens in the former Boathouse space in Harvard Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant has come to the heart of Cambridge, taking over the space where another dining spot had been for a bit more than 10 years.

According to a source (Tom Meek), The Sea Hag is now open in Harvard Square, moving into the former Boathouse space on Mt Auburn Street. An earlier Cambridge Day article mentioned that the new spot has an ownership connection with the nearby Grendel's Den, and much like that place, The Sea Hag has a bit of an English pub vibe to it, according to owner Kari Kuelzer. The menu at the new restaurant includes such items as Jamaican beef patties, fried pickles, smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, fish and chips, seared scallops, shrimp cocktail, potatoes au gratin, and scones, along with beer and wine.

The address for The Sea Hag is 49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at https://www.seahag02138.com/

