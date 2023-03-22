Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

This New England Accent Is the Most Misunderstood Abroad, Survey Finds

Massachusetts' accent is not the most misunderstood outside of the country, according to a survey from Family Destinations Guide

By Irvin Rodriguez

An illustration of speech bubbles
Getty Images

New Englanders' accents are famously ridiculed in movies and TV shows. Now, one New England accent has risen above the rest to be named the most misunderstood outside of the U.S.

It's not the Boston accent, though — at least not quite. Rhode Island's was named the most misunderstood accent of all 50 states, followed by Maine and Alabama, according to Family Destinations Guide.

The family travel site polled 3,000 people to find out who had the most trouble communicating when traveling around the world. Their results put all the other New England states in the top half of the rankings: Connecticut came in sixth, Massachusetts ninth, Vermont was No. 16 and New Hampshire in 25th place.

What is the Rhode Island accent? It's similar to Boston's, according to the New England Historical Society.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Rhode Islanders say ‘Pawk the caw,’ whereas Bostonians say ‘Pahk the cah.’ In Boston you ride a hahs, but in Providence, you ride a hawse," the site says, citing a Brown University voice coach.

More accent news

Ben Affleck Feb 9

WATCH: First Look at Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Super Bowl Commercial

Celebrity News Feb 2

Austin Butler Did Not Talk Like Elvis When Shooting ‘Dune 2,' Co-Star Says

Adele Nov 2, 2022

Apparently, We've All Been Mispronouncing Adele's Name for Years

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us