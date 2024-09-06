This popular Boston-area brewery is shutting down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brewery south of Boston that collaborated with other beermakers for a few years until debuting its very own facility a couple of years ago is shutting its doors.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Brockton Beer Company is getting ready to close, with the post saying the following:

With heavy hearts, we're announcing the closure of our Downtown Brockton taproom on Saturday, September 28th. Despite our best efforts, we've made the tough decision to close our doors. We are beyond grateful for the incredible support from our community, our dedicated team, and all our amazing guests who made this journey since 2018 unforgettable. Join us for our final days and raise a glass to the good times we've shared, and feel free to share any memories or highlights you had with us.

The website for the business adds that "our current revenue this year has fallen short of projections that do not cover our current and ongoing expenses," while mentioning that customers should use their gift cards before their final day, and they also say there are currently no plans to reopen the brewery or transfer ownership.

The address for Brockton Beer Company is 121 Main Street, Brockton, MA, 02301. Its website can be found at https://www.brocktonbeer.com/

