Thousands in Mass. Playing Powerball with the Hope to Win the Biggest Jackpot Ever

The winless streak is a product of the abysmal odds of winning: just one in 292.2 million.

By Mary Markos

At $1.6 billion dollars, this Powerball jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever. It’s expected to break records set in 2016, when a $1.586 billion dollar prize was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

No one has hit all six numbers since August, making for 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is a product of the abysmal odds of winning: just one in 292.2 million.

But that’s not keeping locals from buying tickets and picturing what they’d do with the cash.

“Pay off my parents’ house and just take care of them and probably buy a couple properties up in Maine and New Hampshire.” said Tyler, who was playing, who was playing at a local establishment.

The full $1.6 billion dollars will go to those who take their winnings through annual payments over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash, though, which is currently estimated at $782.4 million. And remember those are pre-tax winnings.

