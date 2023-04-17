Thousands of Runners to Bus From Boston Common to Hopkinton Ahead of Marathon

Before the athletes who are running Monday's Boston Marathon arrive in Hopkinton, they'll need to catch a ride to the start line as they prepare for the iconic road race.

Thousands of runners will be taking the bus from the Boston Common to the start line in Hopkinton for the fastest field race in history.

The Boston Athletic Association is boasting the strongest pro field ever, with world record holders, Olympic medalists and Boston champions among the lineup this year.

If you’re heading into the city on Sunday, remember that street parking is free and there are garages at the Common, the Pru and Copley.

You’ll probably recognize some of the names.

Athletes like Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara, former BC and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and ex-Red Sox players Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster are donning bibs that correlate with their old numbers.

They’re all raising money to support different foundations for autism, cancer research and curing paralysis. Dempster is running for the foundation honoring Lingzi Lu, one of the victims who died in the attack ten years ago.

Shores Salter was a 20-year-old college student when he ran toward the smoke after the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon in 2013.

“It’s really sentimental to me," Dempster said. "I started that day at Fenway Park on Patriots Day on the day of the unfortunate turn of events on the finish line. So I’m coming back 10 years later to run to raise money for the Lingzi Foundation.”

There are many fundraising efforts to contribute to on Monday, and they are estimated to raise around $40 million.