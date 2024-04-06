Thousands still without power in Maine and NH as restoration efforts continue

Thousands of customers are still without power in Maine and New Hampshire as restoration efforts continue on Saturday after a nor'easter blasted the region, dropping nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow in some areas.

The weather service said it was the biggest April nor'easter to hit the region since 2020.

Central Maine Power said 148,467 of its customers still had no electricity as of 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. The power company has said the restoration effort could last until next week, promising to work around the clock until everyone has their lights back on.

"Restoration efforts continue after yesterday’s powerful storm and more than 212,000 customers have had their power restored. As we head into this weekend, 1,000 external crews will be working alongside CMP crews to restore your power quickly and safely," the company said Friday afternoon. "We continue to make progress in our efforts to restore power to all customers affected by yesterday’s Nor’easter. Our entire team is focused on this restoration effort with hundreds of crews working to get every customers’ lights turned on. Additional crews arrived last night, and more are arriving today to help with restoration efforts."

Warming centers are open across southern Maine to assist residents who are without power.

In New Hampshire, about 34,000 customers still had no power as of Saturday morning, and many roads remain closed due to downed trees and wires.

Around 17,000 of those outages are Eversource customers. The power company said in a statement Thursday that they continue to make "significant progress assessing damage, focusing on public safety issues and responding to the impacts of a long-duration weather event that caused extensive damage across the region."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.