Tom Brady on Future NFL Return: ‘Never Say Never'

Will Tom Brady ever consider coming back to the NFL? His answer to that question left the door cracked.

"You never say never," Brady said on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially announced his NFL retirement one week ago. After 22 seasons, Brady shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that he would not be seeking his 23rd.

The statement is a glimmer of hope for those in Pats Nation who want Brady to come back to play one more game and officially retire as a New England Patriot. However, Brady himself has never mentioned that as a possibility.

Brady said that he feels good about his decision to retire on the podcast, but he doesn’t know how he’ll feel as time goes on.

"I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now," Brady said. "I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

While Brady said he’s not looking to reverse course, he said you never know what challenges there are going to be in life.