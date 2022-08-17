Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

Trouble on the T: MBTA's Shuttle Bus Plan Excludes Some Neighborhoods

A community meeting is being held Wednesday night in Chinatown to discuss the need for more shuttles

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shuttles won't be running to stops like Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State Street and Tufts Medical Center during the Orange Line shutdown.

And now there are calls to change that.

Residents will get a chance to weigh in on Wednesday night, as local politicians ask the MBTA to rethink their plans. A community meeting is being held in Chinatown at 6 p.m. at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and City Council President Ed Flynn, along with other state lawmakers, drafted a letter to the MBTA urging them to include at least one shuttle to either Chinatown or Tufts Medical Center because many in the area use those stops to get to work, school and area businesses.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"What's important is making sure our immigrant neighborhood in Chinatown is treated fairly and with respect in this process. In my opinion it has not," Flynn said Tuesday. "It's critical we have buses in Chinatown taking people where they need to go. This is a large immigrant community."

There are also 2,000 doctors and stuff at Tufts that use the Orange Line every day, and that doesn't include patients going in and out.

Those stops are Tuffs Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, and State.

Transportation officials had noted that some areas, including Chinatown, were not good fits for shuttle bus service due to the geography of the roads there. The T said the Coach buses hired to pick up passengers have a hard time trying to get around the congested streets near those stations. Instead, they asked riders to use alernatives like the Silver or Green lines to get to stations like Tufts. The Silver Line runs to both the Chinatown and Tufts stops, but access to the entire system is still limited.

For riders who use these routes daily, this is a big disappointment.

"I don't understand why they're not going to have a shuttle coming down this end," one T rider said, "because people have to go to New England Medical Center, you have to go to Chinatown to get off if you work in this area. Everybody can't drive."

Orange Line trains are scheduled to stop running at 9 p.m. Friday and remain out of service through the end of the day Sept. 18 as part of an unprecedented end-to-end shutdown incited by a federal investigation that flagged delayed maintenance at the T as a significant safety issue. A chunk of the Green Line from Government Center to Union Square will also go dark starting Monday, Aug. 22 through Sept. 18.

More MBTA stories

MBTA 7 hours ago

Boston's Chinatown Is 1 of 4 MBTA Stops Left Out of Orange Line Shuttle Route

BOSTON 12 hours ago

Will MBTA Riders Turn to Bikes During Orange Line Shutdown?

driving Aug 15

MBTA Shutdown Maps: How Traffic Will Be Impacted During Train Closures

This article tagged under:

MBTAOrange LineChinatown
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us