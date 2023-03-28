Local

quincy

Truck Tears Down Power Lines in Quincy, Knocking Out Power to Intersections

By Mark Garfinkel and Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A truck took down some power lines on Tuesday morning in Quincy, Massachusetts, knocking out power to several intersections in the area.

The Quincy Police Department warned drivers to stay away from Granite Street between Whitwell Street and the Granite Connector, as National Grid crews worked on repairs.

It was expected to take several hours for power crews to make the repairs.

Police officers were on scene to do traffic details, diverting cars.

