Truck Tears Down Power Lines in Quincy, Knocking Out Power to Intersections

A truck took down some power lines on Tuesday morning in Quincy, Massachusetts, knocking out power to several intersections in the area.
The Quincy Police Department warned drivers to stay away from Granite Street between Whitwell Street and the Granite Connector, as National Grid crews worked on repairs.
It was expected to take several hours for power crews to make the repairs.
Police officers were on scene to do traffic details, diverting cars.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.