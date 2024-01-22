Trump OK to appear on Mass. primary ballot as objections are dismissed

Massachusetts' upcoming presidential primary can feature former President Donald Trump despite objections filed with an oversight panel.

The Massachusetts State Ballot Law Commission on Monday dismissed two challenges to Trump's eligibility on the ballot for the upcoming election, saying that the objectors, who included former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, didn't have standing.

At a recent hearing in Boston, the ballot commission focused on whether it had jurisdiction to keep Trump off the ballot based on the objections, which said the former president can't be on the ballot because the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars people who "engaged in insurrection" from holding federal office.

The State Ballot Law Commission taking up arguments to keep Donald Trump off the primary ballot with the election about six weeks away.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Monday's ruling found that the commission doesn't have the right to adjudicate that question.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.