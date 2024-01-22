Donald Trump

Trump OK to appear on Mass. primary ballot as objections are dismissed

At a recent hearing in Boston, the ballot commission focused on whether it had jurisdiction to keep Trump off the ballot based on the objections

By Asher Klein

Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Massachusetts' upcoming presidential primary can feature former President Donald Trump despite objections filed with an oversight panel.

The Massachusetts State Ballot Law Commission on Monday dismissed two challenges to Trump's eligibility on the ballot for the upcoming election, saying that the objectors, who included former Boston Mayor Kim Janey, didn't have standing.

At a recent hearing in Boston, the ballot commission focused on whether it had jurisdiction to keep Trump off the ballot based on the objections, which said the former president can't be on the ballot because the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars people who "engaged in insurrection" from holding federal office.

The State Ballot Law Commission taking up arguments to keep Donald Trump off the primary ballot with the election about six weeks away.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Monday's ruling found that the commission doesn't have the right to adjudicate that question.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

More on the Mass. 2024 presidential primary

decision 2024 Jan 18

Commission considers objections to Trump being on Mass. primary ballot

Massachusetts Jan 2

Here's who will appear first on Massachusetts' presidential primary ballots

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMassachusettsvotingKim Janeydecision 2024
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us