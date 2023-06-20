Truro home explosion, fire likely caused by propane leak

After a Truro, Massachusetts, home was reduced to rubble in an April explosion, officials say a propane leak is the probable cause.

The explosion and fire occurred on April 20 at a home on Harding's Way. Though no residents were harmed, the home was completely destroyed and officials stated they had "never dealt with anything of this extent."

Truro Fire Chief Timothy Collins, Truro Police Chief Jamie M. Calise and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced the results of the investigation early Tuesday morning. Though the extensive damage to the house makes establishing a definitive cause impossible, no evidence of foul play was found.

The Truro fire and police departments as well as the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined that a propane leaked into the basement and was ignited by either a water heater or a home furnace, causing the fire and detonation of a 120-gallon propane tank.

Officials concluded that the propane tank "was overdue for a requalification examination" and had been improperly filled. On behalf of F.A. Day and Sons, the notice of violation was issued to the individual responsible for filling the tank.

Despite the inability to rule out multiple potential causes, the propane leak is considered the primary contributing factor of the incident.