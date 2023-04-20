Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dunkin'

Two Dunkin' Franchisees Fined Nearly $400K for Child Labor Law Violations

Thousands of violations occurred across several stores, affecting hundreds of underage workers, the attorney general's office said

Dunkin' Donuts
Getty Images

Two Dunkin' franchisees are facing a combined $372,000 in fines for numerous child labor violations, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell's office announced Thursday.

Courtney Donuts and its manager Steven Catalano were issued four citations totaling over $222,000 for failing to obtain valid work permits, employing minors after 8 p.m. without adult supervision, having 16- or 17-year-olds work over nine hours a day and the employment of minors before 6 a.m., the attorney general's office said. Courtey Donuts operates 20 Dunkin' stores in Massachusetts, including in Devens, Harvard, Groton, Shirley and Townsend.

Somerset Donuts Express and its owners Robert Mongeon and Catherine Mello were also issued four citations totaling $150,000 for failure to obtain valid work permits, employing minors after 8 p.m. without adult supervision, having 16- or 17-year-olds work over nine hours a day and the employment of minors after 10 p.m., according to the attorney general's office. Somerset Donut Express operates seven Dunkin' stores in Somerset, Fall River and Dartmouth.

Despite the Patriots missing the playoffs, the Boston area was heavily represented in this year's Super Bowl commercials.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Thousands of violations occurred across several stores, affecting hundreds of underage workers, the attorney general's office said

This isn't the first time a Dunkin' franchisee has faced these types of citations. Since January of 2022, the attorney general's office said it has issued 32 citations against the owners of several Dunkin' franchises. The majority of the citations related to child labor violations and total over a half a million dollars in restitution and penalties.

Most recently, in October of 2022, the attorney general's office issued citations to the owners of Dunkin' stores in Lowell, Worcester, Grafton, Millbury, Westborough and Leominster.

More stories about Dunkin'

Dunkin Apr 14

Dunkin' Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Coffee Flavor — Permanently

Dunkin' Mar 22

Like It or Not, Dunkin' Is Getting Into the Taco Business

This article tagged under:

dunkin'
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us