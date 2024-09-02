Worcester

Two injured after shooting in Worcester

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Henry Terrace at around 5:10 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Authorities say that when they arrived they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

