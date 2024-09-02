Two injured after shooting in Worcester

Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Henry Terrace at around 5:10 a.m.

Authorities say that when they arrived they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.