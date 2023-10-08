Two Mass. Bertucci's locations shut down, bagel shop opens in Cambridge: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 2 and October 8, 2023.

Locations of Bertucci's in Cambridge's Central Square and Lexington Have Closed

A local chain of Italian restaurants continues to shrink, as at least two more outlets have shut down.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Eastern Standard Is Opening at the Fenway Center Development in Boston This Month

One of Boston's best-known restaurants is on the verge of being reborn.

Full Story



Rebelle Bagels to Open in Cambridge's Kendall Square

A James Beard Award nominee who runs a bagel shop in Providence is getting ready to relocate the store to Cambridge.

Full Story



El Tacuba Opens in Medford Square

A long-awaited Mexican restaurant from the people behind Tenoch has finally opened.

Full Story

Simcha in Sharon Has Opened Back Up

An award-winning suburban restaurant that focuses on Israeli food has returned.

Full Story



NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!