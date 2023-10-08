boston restaurant talk

Two Mass. Bertucci's locations shut down, bagel shop opens in Cambridge: This week's food news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Trail's end 1122

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between October 2 and October 8, 2023.

Locations of Bertucci's in Cambridge's Central Square and Lexington Have Closed
A local chain of Italian restaurants continues to shrink, as at least two more outlets have shut down.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Eastern Standard Is Opening at the Fenway Center Development in Boston This Month
One of Boston's best-known restaurants is on the verge of being reborn.
Full Story

Rebelle Bagels to Open in Cambridge's Kendall Square
A James Beard Award nominee who runs a bagel shop in Providence is getting ready to relocate the store to Cambridge.
Full Story

El Tacuba Opens in Medford Square
A long-awaited Mexican restaurant from the people behind Tenoch has finally opened.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 17 mins ago

Person rescued after being stranded for 24 hours on a rock by Livermore Falls in NH

Boston 21 mins ago

Man charged for making man meeting Boston date Venmo $1K at knifepoint, DA says

Simcha in Sharon Has Opened Back Up
An award-winning suburban restaurant that focuses on Israeli food has returned.
Full Story

NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) continues to deal with health issues. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us