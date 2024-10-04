Two people won $10 million on Mass. State Lottery scratch tickets

Two people recently won $10 million on different Massachusetts State Lottery scratch tickets.

Moneybags Capital Trust, of Quincy, has claimed a $10 million prize in the lottery's "$10,000,000 Cash King" instant ticket game, the state lottery said Friday. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, chose to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jobi Liquors on Cambridge Street in Boston. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Michael Fitzgerald, a chef from Boylston, also won $10 million in the lottery's "10,000,000 Cash Blast" instant ticket game. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes. He said he chose to play the game because he saw there were a lot of big prizes remaining.

He bought his winning ticket at Star Liquor on Route 9 in Shrewsbury. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

A third person also claimed a grand prize Thursday on a smaller-stakes scratch ticket.

Jose Tejada Grullon, of Worcester, won the $1 million prize in the lottery's "Bonus 100X" instant ticket game. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. He said he plans to invest his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at O'Hara's Wine & Liquors on West Boylston Street in Worcester. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.