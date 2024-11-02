Unprecedented spike in Massachusetts outdoor fires this October

A multitude of brush fires have erupted in Massachusetts in the last few weeks, making much of the Boston area smell like smoke because of it.

There were 196 brush fires reported in the state this October, more than 10 times as many as the monthly average, which is 15, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

October's fire activity was more in line with what we'd expect in the spring months, which is typically when there are the most wildfires in the Bay State.

As of Thursday night, there were still nine significant fires considered active, including two in the Salem area.

The Cain Hill fire is the second largest of those nine, at 140 acres and 50% contained.

As dry weather continues, firefighters are battling brush fires in Monson, Spencer, Middleton and other communities.

In light of this, fire officials are reminding folks that open burning is prohibited and to refrain from outdoor cooking and heating.

They are also asking people to exercise caution with equipment like lawn mowers and leaf blowers, and to make sure people extinguish cigarettes properly.

These reminders are especially important considering that the 100 fires that started in october's last week are believed to have been sparked by human activity.

Statistics released by the Department of Fire Services show that April is usually the month with the most brush and wildland fires, but this October had four more than this April. September 2024 was also above average, with 81 outdoor fires compared to the usual 46.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine noted that nearly half of all homes in Massachusetts are in or close to woods that are at risk for brush fires.

"In the current fire weather environment, any significant fire could put people and property in danger. In fact, many of them have started with activity around the house, like outdoor cooking and using lawn tractors and other power equipment," he said in a statement.

The warm temperatures and strong winds on Friday will only intensify brush fire conditions across Massachusetts.

Here are the significant brush and wildland fires still active as of Thursday evening, according to a release from the Department of Fire Services: