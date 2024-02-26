US airman who set himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in DC had Mass. ties

The active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force who died after setting himself ablaze Sunday outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while shouting “free Palestine” had ties to Massachusetts.

The Nauset Public Schools confirmed in a statement Monday that 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell was a student at Nauset Public Schools between 2003-2007 and 2013-2014. His most recent address was in San Antonio, Texas.

"Our school community is saddened by Mr. Bushnell's death and we offer our condolences to his family and friends," the statement said.

Bushnell walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. and began livestreaming on the video streaming platform Twitch. Law enforcement officials believe the man started a livestream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames, the Associated Press reported.

In the video, the airman calmly walks up to the Israeli Embassy and says he's about to engage in an extreme act of protest against what he calls an act of genocide against the Palestinian people.

The video shows him dumping liquid from a water bottle over his head and then lighting himself on fire.

He repeatedly shouts “free Palestine,” burns for about a minute and collapses on the ground before a U.S. Secret Service officer begins to extinguish the fire, the video shows. Joe Routh, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman, said officers had responded to reports of a person experiencing a possible medical or mental health emergency.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. A U.S. official told NBC News on Monday that the airman succumbed to his injuries and has died. Information about his identity would be released 24 hours after the military finishes notifying his next of kin, the official said.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said its officers had responded to the scene outside the Israeli Embassy to assist U.S. Secret Service officers and that its bomb squad had also been called to examine a suspicious vehicle. Police said no hazardous materials were found in the vehicle.

No embassy staff were injured.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.