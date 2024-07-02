Vegetarian Indian restaurant opens in former Pavilion Restaurant & Bar space in Framingham

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A brand new Indian restaurant has come to MetroWest, opening where a dining spot featuring global fare had been, and before that, another Indian restaurant.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a source, Woodlands is now open in Framingham, taking over the former Pavilion Restaurant & Bar/Silk Global Cuisine space on Edgell Road. The new eatery focuses on vegetarian fare, with its menu including such options as mulligatawny soup, chat samosa, aloo tiki chat, onion spinach pakora, masala momos, vegetable samosas, paneer pakora, crispy tofu, masala dosas, poori masala, aloo palak, vegetable biryani, naan, and more.

The address for Woodlands is 1 Edgell Road, Framingham, MA, 01701. Its website can be found at https://www.woodlandsframingham.com/

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)