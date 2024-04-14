Vehicle crashes into Revere restaurant

A car crashed into a restaurant in Revere, Massachusetts on Sunday evening, leaving behind wrecked walls and a buckled roof.

According to the Revere Police Department, the vehicle struck the building of La Esquina del Sabor on Unity Avenue and caused major structural damage.

Diego Preciedo, one of the owners, said no one was hurt, but the crash is a big blow to the business.

"We got a lot of loss in here," he told NBC10 Boston. He added that he is concerned about how long it could take to reopen and what that could mean for his employees, saying at least 25 families rely on the business to put food on their tables.

"We've got a good team. Really good people. I'm a little worried right now," he said.

Preciedo said he hopes to hear from the building inspector on Monday, but was unsure how long or what it would take to get the restaurant reopened. The cause of the crash is still unknown.