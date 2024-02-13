rollover crash

Vehicle rolls over on I-95 in Foxborough, shuts down lane

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Intertstate 95 southbound at exit 12, MassDOT wrote on social media

Police Lights Generic NBC4_18

A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning and caused a lane to shut down, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound at exit 12, MassDOT wrote on social media.

While there was no immediate word on injuries, MassDOT said there was an entrapment and that the right lane was closed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Weather-related news

Massachusetts 20 hours ago

Mass. braces for major snow storm Tuesday: ‘Use extreme care'

Boston Feb 12

Boston declares snow emergency, cancels school ahead of Tuesday's nor'easter

First Alert Weather 18 hours ago

SNOW MAPS: With storm shifting, how much snow will we get from Tuesday's nor'easter?

This article tagged under:

rollover crashMassachusettsFoxborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us