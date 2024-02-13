Vehicle rolls over on I-95 in Foxborough, shuts down lane

A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning and caused a lane to shut down, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on I-95 southbound at exit 12, MassDOT wrote on social media.
While there was no immediate word on injuries, MassDOT said there was an entrapment and that the right lane was closed.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.