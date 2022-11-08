Vermont Voters to Decide on Major Races, Reproductive Rights

Vermont voters are deciding Tuesday who will run the state and represent them in Washington, as well as whether to protect reproductive rights through a constitutional amendment.

More than a third of Vermont’s active voters had already returned their ballots going into the weekend ahead of Election Day, according to Secretary of State Jim Condos. As of Friday, more than 150,000 of the 440,000 voters considered “active” had already returned their ballots — either by mail or by bringing them to their town or city clerks’ offices. Vermont has roughly 500,000 registered voters total.

A list of Vermont polling locations is available through the secretary of state’s office. Here's what to know about the state's major races:

Governor Race

Voters in deep blue Vermont are deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott is being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates.

Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden on Vermonters, ensuring that vulnerable Vermonters are helped and growing the economy.

Although a Republican, Scott was a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Scott led Vermont through the COVID-19 pandemic, winning high marks for helping the state avoid some of the harsh impacts felt by other states.

Siegel, a progressive activist who has focused on issues like housing, ending the opioid crisis and fighting climate change, ran for governor in 2018, coming in third in a four-person primary. In 2020, she ran for lieutenant governor, again coming in third in a four-person race.

Siegel says her experiences as a small-business owner and as a low-income single mother give her a perspective lacking in Vermont politics.

Senate Race

Vermont voters are choosing a successor to Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, whose 48-year tenure made him the longest-serving member in the current U.S. Senate.

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who has served in the House of Representatives for nearly 16 years, faced off for the seat against Gerald Malloy, a political newcomer endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Malloy defeated a more mainstream Republican in the primary.

In a year in which the parties are grappling for control of the Senate, Democrats were confident they could keep the seat in the deep blue state.

Before the election, the liberal Welch, 75, faced some criticism for giving up his years of seniority in the House to start over in the Senate, leaving tiny Vermont with two freshmen in its three-member congressional delegation. (The third, Sen. Bernie Sanders, is not up for re-election this year.)

But Welch said his experience is needed in the Senate now, when he feels the foundation of American democracy is under threat.

House Race

In the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House, Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected as the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.

Balint, 54, president of the Vermont Senate and a former teacher, faces Republican Liam Madden, a 38-year-old Marine Corps veteran and antiwar activist, who describes himself as an independent, and who does not have the backing of the state GOP party. Three independents and one libertarian candidate are also in the race in the largely Democratic state.

The rare opening in Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation occurred after U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat, announced last November that he would not seek reelection this year. Welch is running for Leahy’s seat, opening up the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House.

Abortion Amendment

Vermont’s ballot question on article 22 would declare it is central to human liberty and dignity for someone to be able to make their own choices with their health care providers around topics like using birth control or deciding when to get pregnant or when to end a pregnancy.

Voters in Vermont are deciding on a constitutional amendment that would protect reproductive rights in the state, including abortion. Other states were also considering measures to regulate reproductive health after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

In 2019, the Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature passed a law guaranteeing abortion rights, and the state began the process of amending the constitution. The proposal had to be passed by two consecutively elected legislatures. The final step was the statewide referendum.

The constitutional amendment does not contain the word “abortion.”

Supporters said that’s because it’s intended to authorize not only abortion but guarantee reproductive rights such as the right to get pregnant or have access to birth control. Opponents said the wording is vague and could have unintended consequences. Among concerns that critics raised is that it would protect late-term abortions, which are very rare.