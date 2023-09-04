Victim of deadly Lynn shooting remembered as ‘a great man'

The three men killed in two shootings in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Saturday were being remembered as the city grappled with the two apparently unrelated incidents less than a mile apart.

Sara Padilla, the mother of one victim's child, said she can't believe it hapened.

"He's a great man. He showed a lot of support and love," Sara Padilla said. "He gave to people even though he barely had it himself. He gave it to people and he was an important person in our community."

Authorities have not yet released that man's name. He was found fatally wounded inside a car about 11 p.m. Saturday on Lincoln Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Early that morning, about 2:20 a.m., two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting on Essex Street, prosecutors said. People who were there said it was a graduation party.

A community calls for safety after two deadly shootings in Lynn.

The two men who were killed in that shooting have been identified as Abraham Diaz, 25, and Jandriel Heredia, 21. A candlelight vigil for Heredia brought out dozens of people on Sunday.

While authorities had feared the possibility of retaliation after the first shooting, they believed the two incidents on Saturday were not related.

They remained under investigation Monday afternoon; no arrests have been announced.