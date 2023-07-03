Volunteers help undocumented Mass. drivers get ‘a tiny piece of freedom'

For hours, Wilner Jean Pierre stood outside of the Registry of Motor Behicles in Brockton, answering questions in Haitian Creole about applying for a driver's license under Massachusetts' new law.

"I feel very happy to help so many migrants," he said.

Other volunteers from the Brockton Workers Alliance answered questions in Spanish and Portuguese for the dozens of people who stopped by their tent asking about applying for a driver's license.

The law allowing state residents to apply for a license regardless of immigration status went into effect Saturday, and Monday was the first day they could visit the RMV for appointments. The agency is expecting higher demand for road tests now that the law is in effect.

The ability to get a driver's license will help open doors for undocumented immigrants across the state, said Isabel lopez, the founder of the Brockton Workers Alliance.

"Back home, they are professionals and they are not able to pursue these skills and professions because they don't have a driver's license," she said. "Now we can see that there are going to be more opportunities for them."

Andres Ochoa said he's excited to get his license because, not only will he be able to drive legally, with housing costs so high in the city, having a driver's license means he can have more options for finding a more affordable place to live.

Arim Junior said he was not able to move forward with his application Monday because of an issue with his Brazilian ID but that he will be back to get his driver's license.

"It's kind of freedom, a tiny piece of freedom you are going to have," he said.