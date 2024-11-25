RAW VIDEO: High-speed police pursuit comes to an end in northern Mass.

Police were involved in a high-speed chase with a vehicle that began in the Merrimack Valley region of Massachusetts.

At one point, police were chasing the black SUV on Interstate 93 south in Methuen, and more recently it was on Interstate 190 south in Sterling.

The chase began sometime around 10 a.m., and continued from I-93 onto Interstate 495. At one point the vehicle was seen driving off the highway and through the median to evade police.

The state police Air Wing was up over the chase, and police used stop sticks in an effort to end the chase. Around 11:18 a.m., it appeared the SUV had been stopped and was surrounded by police vehicles.

No details have been released by authorities about what might have led to the chase.