Groundhog Day

Ms. G, the Bay State's Groundhog Predicts an Early Spring in Mass.

NBCUniversal

The official groundhog of Massachusetts, Ms. G, made her prediction about how much winter is left in the Bay State Thursday, in recognition of the Groundhog Day tradition.

Ms. G did not see her shadow, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared. That signifies an early arrival of spring in the Bay State, according to tradition.

The event was held at the Mass Audubon's Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.

Speakers at the event, including the governor, emphasized that they hope the holiday raises awareness of wildlife, weather and climate change.

