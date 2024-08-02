String of package thefts raises concerns in Watertown

Alleged package thefts have put Watertown, Massachusetts, residents on high alert as they spread across town.

The string of thefts started last week, according to Watertown police, who said they believe they're all connected.

The man accused of stealing the packages was described as being 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 8 inches tall and having beard. He could also be driving a blue van, police said.

One of the incidents was caught on ring doorbell camera on Purvis Street. The man was seen walking up to a porch of a home, stealing the package and walking away.



An Emerson Road homeowner said this thief tailed a Fed-Ex truck, then pretended to be the resident of the home by going up to the delivery man and signing for their package.

By the time they realized what was going on, the man ran to his van and took off.

Anyone with information about the package thefts should call the Watertown Police Department.