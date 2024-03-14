Westborough bus driver arrested in middle of route with students on board

A bus driver was arrested Thursday morning in the middle of their route in Westborough, Massachusetts, with students on board at the time.

Westborough Superintendent Amber Bock said in a letter to the school community that she was saddened and frustrated to have to share that the Bus 8 driver, whose name was not released, was arrested Thursday morning at Park Village.

She did not say what the driver was arrested for but confirmed there were students from Mill Pond School on board the bus when Westborough police officers took the driver into custody.

Everyone is safe, Bock said.

"Providing for our students’ safety is the most important responsibility that we have," she wrote. "We are shocked and dismayed about this."

The superintendent said she would share more information as they receive it.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Westborough police for more details but has not heard back yet.