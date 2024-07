A whale was spotted swimming off the coast of Swampscott and Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Early Monday morning, NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter caught footage of the whale passing by King's Beach.

It is unclear at this time what type of whale species it was.

NBC10 Boston Aerial view of a whale swimming on the coast of Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston Whale breeching near fisherman on Monday morning