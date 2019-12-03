Rover.com

What Are Boston’s Most Popular Pet Names?

Rover.com came up with the list after going through their database of both dog and cat names

By Melissa Buja

Everyone's pet is special to them and most owners put a lot of thought into their names. A network of pet sitters and dog walkers is out with Boston’s Top Pet Names of 2019.

Rover.com announced the new list on their website after going through their database of both dog and cat names.

Top 5 Male Dog Names

  • Charlie
  • Cooper
  • Max
  • Teddy
  • Tucker

Top 5 Female Dog Names

  • Bella
  • Luna
  • Lucy
  • Daisy
  • Lola

Top 5 Male Cat Names

  • Oliver
  • Milo
  • Max
  • Henry
  • Charlie

Top 5 Female Cat Names

  • Luna
  • Bella
  • Lucy
  • Lily
  • Daisy

Sports names that are trending in Boston are Otis, Stanley, Willie, King and Bruschi. Last year's names of Gronk and Brady are trending down, according to Rover.

Irish-inspired cat and dog names are also on the rise for Boston. Topping the list this year for dogs are Patrick, Kira and Shannon. Molly, Fiona and Patrick were the favorites for cats.

Don't see your pet's name on the local list? Check out Rover's national list here.

